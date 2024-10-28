28th October 2024
Health Ministry declares cholera outbreak in Renk County

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Public Laboratory . (File photo/Courtesy).

The Ministry of Health has declared a cholera outbreak in Renk County, Upper Nile State, following the confirmation of several suspected cases by the National Public Health Laboratory in Juba.

National Minister of Health, Yolanda Awel Deng, announced after receiving an initial report on October 8 from the Wunthou Primary Health Care Center, indicating a surge in cholera cases.

By October 11, 33 suspected cholera cases had been reported, with six cases confirmed positive in Renk County.

The laboratory data reveals that 47% of suspected and confirmed cases are male, while 53% are female, with the most affected age group being individuals aged 15 years and above.

In response, the Ministry of Health has implemented various measures, including activating an Incident Management System (IMS) to response mode and coordinating with a multi-sectoral team to strengthen interventions.

These interventions focus on surveillance, case management, water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and infection prevention and control. Additionally, the Ministry is establishing a Cholera Treatment Unit,

The others are collecting more samples for analysis, and developing a rapid cholera response plan to mobilize resources.

The Ministry is collaborating closely with the World Health Organization and other partners to ensure effective response efforts are implemented to protect public health.

Minister Yolanda also emphasized the importance of preventive measures and encouraged the public to drink safe, clean water, practice regular handwashing, and use latrines.

Other recommended measures include thoroughly cooking food, maintaining a clean environment, and following health guidelines issued by authorities.

Minister Yolanda urges the public to remain calm and adhere to the advised precautions.

