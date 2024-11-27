27th November 2024
UN official urges govt to ease humanitarian access to millions in need

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 7 hours ago

The Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for South Sudan, Anita Kiki Gbeho. (AMISOM Photo / Mukhtar Nuur)

The UN Resident Coordinator in South Sudan is calling on the government to coordinate with humanitarian agencies in addressing relief access impediments including illegal checkpoints and taxation.

Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho said violence against aid workers and illegal checkpoints taxing humanitarian supplies continue to holds slowing down aid assistance.

The UN official appeals to the governors and chief administrators to urgently clear humanitarian routes by imposing security measures that allow aids to reach crisis-affected populations.

“Regarding the operating environment, access challenges persist, including physical constraints, violence against humanitarian personnel and assets, and checkpoints that slow response efforts,” Kiki said at the opening of the 8th governor’s forum in Juba.

“We look forward to clear direction to facilitate humanitarian efforts at all levels, including physical, regulatory, and security measures that allow humanitarian efforts to have the most impact on people’s lives.”

Ms. Kiki also encouraged the forum to discuss and address the dire humanitarian situation that has negatively impacted millions of South Sudanese.

She further urged the government to commit to trust building by playing a crucial role that addresses the needs of the citizen in the country.

“Governors and chief administrators play a frontline role by engaging citizens directly, addressing their needs and building trust.”

The official said the humanitarian and development community acknowledge the challenges facing South Sudan including the economic turbulence, displacement crisis, flooding and conflicts.

“Approximately 9 million people require some form of assistance, when 7.5 million people are food insecure, when the Sudan crisis has impacted the economy and almost 880,000 people have crossed the border into South Sudan.”

“Cholera is now present in eight counties, and then when, unprecedented flooding has affected 1.4 million people.”

 

