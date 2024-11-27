27th November 2024
120 medical practitioners take medical license exams

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Students sit for Medical Council accreditation test|Courtest-SSBC

At least 120 medical practitioners took a medical license examination organized by the South Sudan Medical Council to test their professional skills on Monday.

The medical personnel include 95 medical doctors, 24 pharmacists, and a dentist.

Professor James Alphon, from the General Medical Council, explains that the examination will test the skills obtained by the health professionals and their ability to treat people.

“We have 120 doctors including 95 medical doctors, 24 pharmacists and dentists sat for the exam,” he said.

“We have no doubt about your academic achievement. All we want is; what clinical skills have you attained?”

“We are examining the clinical skills so that you make sure that when you are given the license, if you are taken to a remote house with them, you will be the alpha and the omega and the institution.”

In November 2023, a senior official directed the South Sudan Medical Council to collect and provide databases for all medical facilities and practitioners in the country to get rid of quack doctors and substandard clinics.

William Lochi, the government’s Deputy Secretary General said keeping track record of medical practitioners and facilities will ensure that only licensed doctors and accredited facilities provide health service.

South Sudan Medical Council is responsible for the registration and regulation of medical, dental and pharmaceutical professions as well as the regulation of health institutions and services in the country.

It was established through the SSGMC Provisional Order, 2014.

 

27th November 2024

