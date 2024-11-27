UN agency records 6,779 GBV cases in South Sudan since 2015

The UN population agency (UNFPA) has documented 6,779 gender-based violence cases since 2015, with physical assault being the most reported vice, followed by psychosocial or emotional abuse.

The report indicates a 30% increase in GBV cases in 2024 – marking a slight but concerning rise over the past six years (2018–2024), the agency said.

Women and girls are most affected, with 30% of survivors being children, primarily adolescent girls.

The highest number of rape cases have been reported in Western Equatoria. Western Bahr el Ghazal. Central Equatoria.

Forced and child marriages are not widely recognized as GBV, contributing to their low reporting rates.

Wondimagegn Fanta, a Gender-based Violence Sub Cluster Coordinator at the UNFPA said forced and child marriages have remained severely underreported.

Ms. Fanta added that the actual figures are believed to be significantly higher, as many survivors do not report incidents due to safety concerns, stigma, or limited access to service providers.

The GBV Coordinator reiterated that these statistics only reflect survivors courageous enough to come forward and that the statistics could be far higher.

“A total of 6,779 incidents have been reported. This is the only number. There are actually by far more than this number, but this is a kind of snapshot. So of these, 99% of survivors were women and girls,” she said.

“This alluded to the previous speaker from women-led organizations where women and girls are disproportionately affected by GBV, and then of those reported, 30% of them are child survivors, mostly adolescent girls.”

“For the last six years, starting from 2018 all the way up to 2024, you would see more or less horizontal, but in 2024 a slight upsurge with 30%. So we need to do more in terms of prevention, risk mitigation, as well as response targeting our children.”

She disclosed the data during the launch of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Thursday, marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

UNFPA has emphasized the need for more robust prevention, risk mitigation, and response mechanisms, particularly in underserved areas.

Increased availability of service providers and improved safety measures are vital to addressing GBV and supporting affected communities effectively.

On Monday, November 25th, the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, in collaboration with its partners, officially launched the 16 Days of Activism campaign in South Sudan.

The campaign, under the theme “Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls in South Sudan,” is a global initiative to raise awareness about gender inequality and the violence women and girls face.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence runs from November 25, which marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10, which coincides with International Human Rights Day.

The campaign aims to increase public awareness, promote gender equality, and encourage action to end violence against women and girls in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter