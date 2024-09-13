13th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | States   |   UN donates $15 million to help South Sudan fight floods

UN donates $15 million to help South Sudan fight floods

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Family pack their belongings to leave their flooded home in Rumbek East County. (Social Media).

United Nations agencies have allocated at least 15 million US dollars to provide humanitarian assistance to over 700,000 South Sudanese affected by severe flooding across the country.

Part of the joint donation was about $10 million announced by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to alleviate the floods impact in five worst-affected counties.

These are Aweil East in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, Fangak in Jonglei State, Nasir in Upper Nile State, and Mayendit and Rubkona in Unity State.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement that the CERF funding will enable frontline humanitarian partners to deliver life-saving services to vulnerable communities already reeling from the devastating effects of flooding.

Meanwhile, UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, released an additional $5 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) to complement the $10 million from CERF to bolster critical response pipelines and frontline services.

South Sudan faces unprecedented flooding, with forecasts predicting above-average rainfall, river flows from Uganda and potentially record-breaking floods.

According to OCHA, the joint flood preparedness and response plan, developed by the Government of South Sudan, the UN and partners, aims to assist 2.4 million people.

It identifies 20 high-risk counties across Warrap, Upper Nile, Unity, Jonglei/Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Lakes, Central Equatoria and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states as priority areas for intervention.

The agency said as of 12th September, over 735,000 people in 38 of South Sudan’s 78 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area have been affected by flooding.

“Floodwaters are already devastating lives and livelihoods across South Sudan,” said the Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms. Gbeho.

“Homes, crops and critical infrastructure have been destroyed, leaving communities without access to essential services such as health care and education and people displaced.”

“The swift release of funds is critical to support immediate flood response and replenish depleted core pipeline supplies. We sincerely thank our donors for their unwavering support in helping us alleviate suffering and prevent further loss.”

The South Sudan Cabinet approved a 78-million-US-dollar budget for emergency floods preparedness and response across the country in July 2024 after a memo by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The funding is set to be released as the government struggles with meeting its spending amid dire economic crisis caused by dwindling oil revenue.

The 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for South Sudan calls for $1.8 billion to assist 6 million people in need across South Sudan. As of 12 September, the appeal is 43.3 per cent funded.

 

 

 

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK 1

6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK

Published September 9, 2024

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month 2

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month

Published September 10, 2024

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto 3

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto

Published September 10, 2024

Yakani welcomes Kalisto Ladu’s release, demands accountability 4

Yakani welcomes Kalisto Ladu’s release, demands accountability

Published September 6, 2024

UoNBG receives its first library donation from Eritrean Community in Aweil 5

UoNBG receives its first library donation from Eritrean Community in Aweil

Published September 9, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Army deployed to Kapoeta South after highway attacks

Published 34 mins ago

Kiir signs conventions against terrorism, drugs trafficking and transnational crimes

Published 1 hour ago

Females surpass males by 4% in population estimation survey: SSNBS

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir urges effective police as interior official Mangar Buong takes oath

Published 2 hours ago

UN Security Council extends sanctions including arms embargo on Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Report unveils complex factors influencing land rights in South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.