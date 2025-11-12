12th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   UN Chief: 2018 peace process takes ‘dangerous direction’

UN Chief: 2018 peace process takes ‘dangerous direction’

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Jean-pierre Lacroix, UN under-secretary for peacekeeping operations

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK (Eye Radio)The UN peacekeeping chief, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, informed the Security Council on Tuesday that South Sudan’s 2018 peace agreement has taken a “dangerous direction,” a trend that now threatens to derail the country’s stability and the viability of the 2026 elections.

Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix warned that the trust deficit among South Sudan’s key political players has widened significantly over the last three months.

He attributed this mistrust to widespread ceasefire violations and continuous clashes among the signatories of the Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS).

Lacroix stated that the core of the crisis stems from repeated unilateral decisions—specifically citing the removal of opposition appointees from the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU)—which he said appear to have “sacrificed” the principle of inclusivity that underpins the peace deal.

As political compromise rapidly diminishes, he noted that the implementation of transitional security arrangements remains stalled, and concrete steps toward the constitution-making and electoral processes are absent.

Mr. Lacroix stated that, “credible and peaceful elections within the timelines of the Peace Agreement in December 2026 appear increasingly improbable.”

To mitigate the crisis, he called for fresh political commitment and dialogue between South Sudan’s leaders, echoing a prior call by the African Union for IGAD and neighboring states to re-energize efforts to ensure the peace agreement’s implementation.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 1

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 2

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 3

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist 4

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published November 7, 2025

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy 5

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy

Published November 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan to showcase local products at East African trade fair

Published 10 minutes ago

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

Published 33 minutes ago

UN Chief: 2018 peace process takes ‘dangerous direction’

Published 1 hour ago

Justice Minister tables Mining Act Amendment Bill before Parliament

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Dollar reinstates suspended Maiwut commissioner Ler Jok

Published 13 hours ago

Why South Sudan must cut spending and go digital: Seasoned writer backs finance minister’s strategies

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.