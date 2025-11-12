Justice Minister tables Mining Act Amendment Bill before Parliament

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, has tabled the Mining Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 before the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

The Bill seeks to align South Sudan’s Mining Act, 2012 with the Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS), the Transitional Constitution, and international best practices in managing mineral resources.

Dr. Geng told lawmakers that the proposed changes aim to strengthen the legal and institutional framework of the mining sector through the creation of three new bodies — the South Sudan Geological Survey Agency, the Mining Corporation, and the Mining Authority.

He said Article 4.7.1.9 of the Revitalized Peace Agreement requires the government to review existing mining laws to ensure compliance with the peace deal and the constitution.

“The amendment provides for the sustainable development of mineral resources for the benefit of present and future generations,” he said.

The Amendment Bill has 84 sections covering 26 chapters of the existing Act, with two new chapters added to focus on institutional establishment and the management of mineral operations.

Under the proposed law, the Geological Survey Agency will be responsible for identifying mineral-rich areas and giving technical advice to the government. The Mining Corporation will act as the government’s investment arm in the sector.

The Bill also proposes tighter controls on mining licences, barring individuals with criminal records and public officials with vested interests from obtaining them.

It introduces corporate social responsibility obligations to ensure that local communities benefit from mining activities.

Other provisions include stronger environmental protection measures, promotion of mine health and safety, and publication of royalty schedules to promote transparency in revenue collection.

Dr. Geng said the Council of Ministers approved the Bill through Resolution No. 80/2024 during its meeting on October 11, 2024, before forwarding it to the Assembly for discussion.

After it was tabled, the Bill was referred to the specialized committees of the Assembly for review and will be presented again within 14 working days for the second reading.

Tuesday’s sitting was chaired by Deputy Speaker Parmena Awerial Aluong.

