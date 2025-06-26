Ulang County Commissioner survives ambush en route to Nasir

Ulang, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) – The newly appointed Commissioner of Ulang County, Gen. Justice Nhial Batoang, narrowly escaped an ambush by unidentified armed men early Thursday morning while traveling to Nasir town.

Speaking to Eye Radio this evening from Nasir, Commissioner Batoang confirmed his safety, stating that two of his security guards sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The guards, who were in the front protection vehicle, are now in stable condition.

General Batoang reported that the attack occurred around 8:00 AM between the villages of Wech-Tut and Torbaar, just a few kilometers from Nasir town.

“Yes, some criminals have surprised us on the road, I am okay,” Commissioner Nhial told Eye Radio.

“We were on our way to Nasir town today morning [Thursday] around 8 AM in the area between Wech-Tut and Torbaar villages. We don’t know them; they are criminals, not civilians.”

“Two of my security guards in the front protection car have some injuries, but they’re okay. We are still searching for them; we have not got them yet, and we don’t even know where they are coming from” he said

Security forces are currently investigating the incident. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the ambush, and details surrounding the attack remain unclear.

