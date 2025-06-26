26th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Ulang County Commissioner survives ambush en route to Nasir

Ulang County Commissioner survives ambush en route to Nasir

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

FILE PHOTO: Gen. Justice Nhial Batoang - Commissioner of Ulang County - Courtesy

Ulang, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) – The newly appointed Commissioner of Ulang County, Gen. Justice Nhial Batoang, narrowly escaped an ambush by unidentified armed men early Thursday morning while traveling to Nasir town.

Speaking to Eye Radio this evening from Nasir, Commissioner Batoang confirmed his safety, stating that two of his security guards sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The guards, who were in the front protection vehicle, are now in stable condition.

General Batoang reported that the attack occurred around 8:00 AM between the villages of Wech-Tut and Torbaar, just a few kilometers from Nasir town.

“Yes, some criminals have surprised us on the road, I am okay,” Commissioner Nhial told Eye Radio.

“We were on our way to Nasir town today morning [Thursday] around 8 AM in the area between Wech-Tut and Torbaar villages. We don’t know them; they are criminals, not civilians.”

“Two of my security guards in the front protection car have some injuries, but they’re okay. We are still searching for them; we have not got them yet, and we don’t even know where they are coming from” he said

Security forces are currently investigating the incident. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the ambush, and details surrounding the attack remain unclear.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police officer shot dead at home in Juba 1

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba

Published June 22, 2025

Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba 2

Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba

Published June 20, 2025

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack 3

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack

Published June 21, 2025

Central bank cuts interest rate in hopes of easing cash shortage 4

Central bank cuts interest rate in hopes of easing cash shortage

Published June 21, 2025

CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam 5

CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam

Published June 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police arrest six in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor

Published 28 minutes ago

Ulang County Commissioner survives ambush en route to Nasir

Published 1 hour ago

Wildlife ministry: poaching drop from 8,000 to under 100

Published 2 hours ago

CES governor calls for reformatory schools to control gang activities

Published 2 hours ago

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline

Published 4 hours ago

WES Deputy Police Chief Maj. Gen. Aboud Komoyangi dies in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.