Wildlife ministry: poaching drop from 8,000 to under 100

26th June 2025
Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

PHOTO: Seized game meat, including pieces from over 100 antelopes and other wild animals, displayed at the Wildlife Ministry headquarters in Juba. The meat was confiscated by wildlife authorities on Wednesday, February 9th, 2021, before being destined for the Juba market - Courtesy

The Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism has reported a significant decline in poaching, with figures dropping from 8,000 animals killed from February –April to 50–100 killed in recent reports.

This is according to Col. Charles Laku the spokesperson of the Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism,

“In the month of April, March and Feb down there our statistics showed that over 8 thousand animals were killed. Of recent we are getting smaller number like 50 and 100 and so forth,” he said.

Col Laku says the decline in poaching was realized after intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies.

“It means the law enforcement unit is doing its best to see that the poaching is reduced and with the help of our partner the African parks they also give us coordinates of poachers, if they see them, they give us the coordinates and our forces rush to apprehend them,” he said.

The officials further noted that African Parks, which manages the the Boma and Badingilo National Parks, has been crucial in provide aerial survey of the poaching, leading to timely intervention by rangers.

Dudu Douglas-Hamilton, Regional Operations Manager of the African Parks, said stated that the organization enagages local communities to raise awareness about the consequences of poaching.

She said that this approach aims to transform community members into proactive conservation allies rather than participants in poaching.

“We have been doing a lot of work trying to raise awareness about the fact that that poaching is illegal but also about the huge negative impact the commercial bush meat trade can have and to really try make people become active supporters of conservation rather than the poachers, buyers and sellers,” she said.

