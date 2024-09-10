Ugandan athlete’s former boyfriend dies from burns after fatal Attack

The former boyfriend of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who fatally set her on fire, has died from burns sustained during the attack.

Dickson Ndiema ambushed Cheptegei as she returned home from church, dousing her with petrol and igniting the fire.

Ndiema, who had burns on over 40% of his body, succumbed to respiratory failure and sepsis at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Cheptegei, who suffered burns over 80% of her body, died four days after the attack.

The assault stemmed from a dispute over land in Kenya where Cheptegei lived and trained. Ndiema had sneaked into her home with petrol, some of which splashed onto him, causing him to catch fire as well.

With Ndiema’s death, the criminal case against him has been dropped, and an inquest into both deaths will now be conducted.

Cheptegei’s death, which shocked the world, is part of a troubling pattern of violence against female athletes in Kenya.

Cheptegei, a notable athlete who represented Uganda and won international acclaim, is set to be buried in Bukwo, Uganda.

