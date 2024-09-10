10th September 2024
Parliament summons key ministers, governors over insecurity and border issues

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

Members of parliament during a sitting on Tuesday 11 June, 2024. Credit: Joval Tombe/ office of the speaker

The Parliament has resolved to summon the ministers in charge of security sectors and Foreign Affairs, along with the governors of Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, and Western Bahr el Ghazal states, over insecurity and border issues.

The decision came after the presentation of two motions on South Sudanese Citizens killed by Ugandan Wildlife warders, Encroachment into the border territories of South Sudan and the rampant killings in different parts of Juba City.

In July this year, authorities in Budi County reported that 12 South Sudanese nationals suspected of poaching were shot by the Ugandan Wildlife rangers in Kidepo Valley.

Authorities in Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria and Kajo Keji County in Central Equatoria reported encroachments by the UPDF into the border territories of South Sudan.

In a Parliamentary sitting today, Lawmakers Oreste Lopara and Bol Joseph Agau presented the two motions to the August House.

After deliberation, the parliament resolved to summon the Ministers of Interior, Defence, National Security, Foreign Affairs, Wildlife, East Africa Affairs and the committee on border issues.

Governors Agustino Jadalla, Louis Lobong and Sarah Cleto are also expected to appear before the August House.

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba says the summoned officials are expected to answer questions on Insecurity and border encroachment.

“They are summoned to explain to the house what is happening regarding the killing of civilians and encroachment into the territory of South Sudan,” said Rt. Hon. Nunu.

‘You [MPs] said the responsible people should come, that is the position of the majority. We said we want the ministers of National Security, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Wildlife, East African affairs, Defense, Three governors and the committee for boarders,” he said.

10th September 2024

