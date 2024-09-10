South Africa edges South Sudan 3-2 with last-minute goal

In a dramatic showdown at Juba National Stadium on Tuesday, South Africa’s Bafana Bafana snatched a last-minute 3-2 victory over South Sudan’s Bright Stars in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The match, which was a rollercoaster of emotions, saw South Sudan initially take the lead, putting the hosts ahead with a spirited display.

However, South Africa responded with resilience and skill, levelling the score with a well-placed strike.

As the game progressed, both teams exchanged goals in an intense battle. South Sudan fought valiantly to hold their ground, but their efforts were thwarted by a series of near-misses and strategic plays by South Africa.

With the clock winding down and the match seemingly headed for a draw, Thalente Mbatha emerged as the hero for South Africa.

In the dying moments of the game, Mbatha found the back of the net with a stunning effort, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory for his team.

The win is a significant boost for South Africa’s AFCON campaign, while South Sudan’s Bright Stars will need to regroup and reassess their strategy for the remainder of the qualifiers.

Despite the loss, the match showcased South Sudan’s competitive spirit and left fans eagerly anticipating their next performance.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter