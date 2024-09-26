Uganda exploiting ‘vulnerability of border communities’ to encroach: Jadalla

The Governor of Central Equatoria State said the Ugandan encroachment into South Sudan’s Kajo-keji County is due to displacement of natives to refugee camps and “vulnerability of the bordering communities” resulting from lack of services.



Augustino Jadalla made the remarks on Thursday at the state legislative assembly where he was summoned to give an explanation about the reports of border infringement reportedly aided by the Ugandan army.

According to him, the displacement of the natives to neighboring Uganda coupled with lack of services has led to the border exploitation of the community.

Jadalla said encouraging the return of refugees to Kajo-Keji County, and delivery of services to the community are the two of his most important plans to minimize the border encroachment.

He explained that authorities in Uganda’s Moyo and Yumbe districts are taking advantage of some Kajor-Keji natives, setting up administration units inside the area.

“It has come to my notice that the vulnerability of the communities along the border put them into the situation of exploitation,” he stated.

“Allocation of fund to the state affected by border disputes with neighboring countries for sustaining dialogue with the neighboring countries can be of a great help.”

Jadala recommended that both South Sudan and Uganda should deploy a joint neutral force to the disputed areas “to security and deter civilian causalities”, adding that further encroachment are dangerous and harmful to the rightful inhabitants.”

The governor encouraged the leadership of the two countries to determine and draw the borderline between the two countries, saying it is the only a permanent solution to the dispute.

He said the boundary dispute between Kajo-keji, Moyo and Yumbe ought to be settled in manner that upholds each nations’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to him, the settlement of these disputes will benefit Uganda and South Sudan as this will promote cooperation and economic growth in the region.

“The leadership of the government South Sudan and government Uganda should demarcate the border line between the two countries.”

“Determining and drawing the borders of the two countries will be a permanent solution to ending the dispute with Uganda. The permanent border committee formed by the presidency should be directed to address the pending border dispute to stop the encroachment.”

Border dispute between South Sudan and Uganda primarily in the areas of Lamwo, Nimule, Kajo-Keji, Moyo and has been a longstanding issue that has escalated into violence and conflict, since 2014.

The conflict is deeply rooted in historical arrangements made during colonial times when borders were drawn without consultation with local populations. This has led to tensions among various ethnic groups who inhabit these regions.

In 2017, Uganda and South Sudan agreed on a blueprint for redrawing their common border in a deal expected to end the long-simmering border conflicts.

A joint technical committee from the two countries concluded a three-day meeting for the “delimitation and demarcation” of the border in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, a process facilitated and to be overseen by the African Union.

The blueprint includes expediting the acquisition of documents like certified colonial maps from the UK, carrying out continuous sensitisation of border communities, commencing demarcation of the hotspots once funds are available, and urging respective governments to expeditiously open border access roads to facilitate demarcation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter