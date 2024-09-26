CECAFA: 20 coordinators attend match organization training in Nairobi

Twenty CECAFA General Coordinators participated in a hands-on session focused on match organization and coordination at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Thursday.



The session is part of a 3-day CAF General Coordinators’ Workshop led by CAF General Coordinator and Instructor Mr. Mazen Marzouk

Among the participants are two dedicated staff members from the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) Milcah Modong and Henry Paul.

Their involvement highlights CAF’s ongoing commitment to empowering its member associations by providing the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance their performance in football management.

The workshop offers participants a unique opportunity to engage with experienced professionals, exchange best practices, and gain crucial insights into the strategic aspects of general coordination in football.

Through practical, hands-on training, the coordinators are equipped with tools and techniques to excel in their roles within their respective associations.

This initiative reinforces the continuous growth of African football, with CAF actively working to improve administrative and operational standards across the continent.

The participation of SSFA staff reflects their dedication to professional development and adapting to the dynamic challenges of football administration.

The program will continue over the next two days, with more learning opportunities and networking for the 20 participants, ultimately ensuring they are better prepared to manage and organize football events at a high level.

