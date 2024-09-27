27th September 2024
Lawmaker Oyet arrives in Uganda after blocked flight

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Hon. Nathaniel Oyet, the First Deputy Speaker of the parliament - Courtesy

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Oyet Nathaniel has arrived in Uganda a day after he was prevented from boarding a flight at Juba International Airport due to allegations of self-authorized leave.

On Wednesday, the SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman, posted a statement on his Facebook page that a National Security agent informed him that his travel was canceled by the Director-General of National Security Services, Gen. Akol Koor.

In response, the National Security Service (NSS) confirmed that its agents stopped the lawmaker from leaving the airport to attend to personal family matters.

It cited the first deputy speaker did not present an official travel permit or leave approved by the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA).

In an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, Oyet confirmed he arrived in Kampala after receiving official approval from the Speaker of the National Parliament.

“This morning, I was able to travel. The Speaker followed up and spoke to the security office headquarters,” he said.

“It was clarified that there was a lack of communication between the officer at the airport and the headquarters, so they didn’t get up-to-date information about my travels.”

He attributed the incident to a lack of coordination between himself and the National Security Service.

“What happened yesterday when the National Security complained was that they needed the signature of the Speaker. Then we took the same copy of the Leave of Absence Form which we normal use for our regular travels.”

“My protocol gave it to the Speaker, and the speaker approved on the same page. Then it was taken and submitted to the National Security, but they refused. They even questioned and harassed my protocol.”

 

 

27th September 2024

