27th August 2024
Health | National News | News

U.S govt supports ongoing malaria vaccination in S. Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Malaria vaccine doses arrive at JIA. (Photo/Awan Moses)

The U.S. government says it is committed to strengthening South Sudan’s expanded immunization program through support of the new malaria vaccine for children.

The vaccine is administered to children aged six to 18 months in what the US government says ” will greatly reduce infant’s illnesses and deaths from malaria in the country.”

South Sudan is said to be the second African country to have introduced the malaria vaccine -made possible with support from health partners.

“In addition to the new malaria vaccine, USAID also supports a wide array of critical childhood vaccines in South Sudan, including polio prevention programs and broader disease surveillance and response,” reads the statement.

The U.S through it’s agency,  USAID has  so far contributed $100 million to support maternal child health care services in South Sudan in the last five years.

“The United States will continue its support of life-saving vaccines and work with South Sudan’s partners to ensure children are vaccinated against malaria and other childhood diseases, ” it added.

