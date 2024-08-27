You are here: Home | Health | National News | News | U.S govt supports ongoing malaria vaccination in S. Sudan
The U.S. government says it is committed to strengthening South Sudan’s expanded immunization program through support of the new malaria vaccine for children.
The vaccine is administered to children aged six to 18 months in what the US government says ” will greatly reduce infant’s illnesses and deaths from malaria in the country.”
South Sudan is said to be the second African country to have introduced the malaria vaccine -made possible with support from health partners.
“In addition to the new malaria vaccine, USAID also supports a wide array of critical childhood vaccines in South Sudan, including polio prevention programs and broader disease surveillance and response,” reads the statement.
The U.S through it’s agency, USAID has so far contributed $100 million to support maternal child health care services in South Sudan in the last five years.
“The United States will continue its support of life-saving vaccines and work with South Sudan’s partners to ensure children are vaccinated against malaria and other childhood diseases, ” it added.
Published 22 mins ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 14 hours ago
Published 15 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.