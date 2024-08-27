Economic crisis hits South Sudan’s arts and music industry – Frog

A South Sudanese afrobeat artist John Frog has noted that the economic crisis in South Sudan has had a significant impact on various sectors, including the arts and music industry.

Artists, who often play a vital role in uplifting spirits and fostering community identity, are facing considerable challenges due to the broader economic difficulties.

John Aguek also known as ‘John Frog’ spoke to Eye Radio on Monday, August 26, 2024, about these hardships during a Soundtrack show.

He highlighted how the economic situation affects artists directly, stating, “The economy is impacting everyone, and we as artists are no exception. My family depends on me, and if I can’t even afford basic needs, it’s a serious problem. Two years ago, promoters paid well, but now they can’t afford us. Costs, like lunch, have risen significantly. Artists need side hustles to ensure financial stability during tough times. We must be serious and work hard.”

Many South Sudanese are pointing fingers at government officials for the country’s economic woes. John Frog commented on this issue: “In every country, food should be available. While the government can’t provide food for everyone, it can ensure security and facilitate access to goods from villages. In the past, we only needed basics like salt and sugar, but now we are looking for dollars.”

The presence of foreign-owned businesses adds another layer of complexity. The 2012 South Sudan Companies Act requires a minimum of 31% local ownership in medium and large companies.

However, John Frog noted, “Foreigners often set their rates and ignore bank rates. Everything in hotels and restaurants is priced in dollars, even though we have pounds. This lack of oversight will have more significant impacts in the future.”

John Frog also criticized some government officials for fostering dependency among their relatives, who live luxuriously while relying on government support.

He urged for a change in leadership behaviour: “If a relative is in a high position, many family members stay in their house for free or beg for money daily. Officials should create job opportunities for their relatives and the youth in South Sudan, not just support them. Leadership should set examples of diligence and fairness.”

Despite these challenges, the East African music scene remains vibrant, with collaborations between artists like Harmonize and Eddy Kenzo.

John Frog has participated in notable projects, such as the “Action n’ Energy Remix” and “Guondo Sakit Remix,” though he has not received royalties from these collaborations.

He explained, “I choose to collaborate with artists like Harmonize and Eddy Kenzo because these relationships help me reach a global audience. Even though I haven’t received royalties, these collaborations open doors. It’s important to stay active on social media and engage with fans. I’ve advised Lady Kola and DJ Cent to be active because our industry needs more excitement.”

John Frog’s journey from a soldier to a renowned artist highlights the resilience and transformative power of music.

Born in troubled South Sudan, his early life was filled with hardships, but he found solace and expression through music, rising to fame with his hit song “Guondo Sakit.” His story underscores the importance of perseverance and humility for artists aspiring to succeed on a global stage.