VP Yanga urges support for church, donates $1,000 to ECSS cathedral project

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 5 hours ago

Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga speaking at the fundraising drive organised by the ECSS at All-saints Cathedral in Juba - Photo credit: Madrama James | Eye Radio

Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga has called for greater support to the church, saying it plays an important role in unifying communities and contributing to nation-building.

Vice President Yanga made the appeal during a fundraising event organised in Juba by the leadership of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

The fundraiser aimed to raise funds for the expansion of the All-Saints Cathedral Church, one of the oldest churches in the Anglican Communion.

She highlighted the church’s key role in providing moral leadership, moral guidance, and moral values, which she believes will help in building the nation.

“The church will also help with nation-building. As you all know, we are struggling to build this nation. It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible.

“With the church providing moral leadership, moral guidance, moral values, I believe we will be able to build a nation that we will all be very proud of, and that we will pass on to the future generations. So, believers who are gathered here, giving to the Church of God is not a waste,” he said.

Vice President Yanga also encouraged believers to contribute to the construction of the church.

She went on to donate 1,000 US dollars as her personal contribution to the project.

“… given the fact that as a Vice President of the Republic, I have also been appointed at a rather challenging time economically, so I will donate today, and this may not be the only donation, but I will donate today 1,000 USD,” she announced.

