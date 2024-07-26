Two poachers who survived Uganda rangers’ ambush return to Budi

Two South Sudanese poachers who survived a deadly attack by Ugandan rangers in the Kidepo National Park have showed up at a local health facility in Budi County of Eastern Equatoria State, while several others remain missing.

On July 19, the Commissioner of Budi County Akileo Mboya narrated that 12 South Sudanese nationals had been killed by Ugandan Wildlife Rangers in the Kidepo Valley.

Mboya’s side of the story was contrary to the initial report of Ugandan authorities which revealed that joint security forces killed four poachers in the Kidepo National Park.

Menawhile, Lokang Augustine, an administrator at the Chukudum hospital in Budi County, confirmed receiving the two survivors nearly a week after the deadly ambush.

Lokang, who is currently administering treatment to the survivors, revealed that only five of nearly 30 youth who went on an illegal hunting at the game reserve returned, yet with two sustaining injuries.

“We have two survivors who are already in the hospital right now, we’re treating them here,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

The hospital administrator said the poachers went in two different group of 16 and 13 respectively.

From the first group, about 11 people were killed, two injured and three fled, while in the second group, one was killed and the rest remained trapped in a cave they were taking cover in.

“They remained inside although these people were shooting at them. Unfortunately one came out at was shot dead, putting the number (of deceased) to twelve.”

According to the health official, the youth were believed to have been ambushed by the Ugandan rangers who patrolled across the international boundaries.

Lokang said the South Sudanese poachers killed two buffalos, and tried to skin them when they were surrounded by Ugandan rangers and sustained the heavy casualties.

“Budi is near the park and I think they went deep into the park and they killed almost like two buffalos according to some of them here and when they killed two buffalos, then they started to skin it.”

“I think in the late evening, they slept in the foot of the mountain in the park there. The following morning, the game rangers realized them and while they were sleeping, they were surrounded and this is how they fell into the attack.”

The Kidepo Valley National Park in Uganda lies directly next to South Sudan’s Kidepo Valley Game Reserve, a protected area of 1200 km2 located in Ikwotos and Budi, where the Kidepo River originates.

The area is inhabited by the Ketebo, Didinga and Buya tribes of South Sudan – and the word “Kidepo” come from the Ketebo word “Kidebo”, which mean “Help us”.

