CEPO condemns death of two South Sudanese refugees in Sudan

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has condemned reports of violent crackdown conducted by the Sudanese army that a rights group said led to the killing of two South Sudanese nationals in White Nile State.

Refugee Rights Watch, a human rights watchdog based in Sudan, said the two South Sudanese nationals were killed in Jabalin Market on 24th July, after attempting to escape after being subjected to physical assaults and arbitrary arrest.

In a press statement, RRW revealed that the two South Sudanese refugees were killed at border during an attempt of cross back to South Sudan.

Meanwhile, CEPO said it strongly condemned the allegations of human rights violations against South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.

CEPO Executive Director Edmund Yakani said the Sudan army “should to stop the human rights violations against South Sudanese Refugees, and also encouraged the South Sudanese government to treat Sudanese refugees in the country with respect and dignity.

“Sudanese and South Sudanese refugees deserve human treatment and respect of their rights without any form of compromise,” Yakani said.

He further said both countries should honor and enforce their commitment for respect to the freedom residence, freedom of movement, and freedom to undertake economic activity and freedom to acquire and dispose property for their citizens.

The organization said it will take proactive role ensuring that the framework agreement on such freedoms and respect of refugees rights, signed in 2012, is track and reported regularly.

Refugee Rights Watch disclosed on July 24, 2024 – that the South Sudanese refugees were captured in the Tabun area, where they were severely beaten by Sudanese security forces.

It was stated that after the refugees were released, only seven reached the Joda area in South Sudan, and three disappeared under mysterious circumstances during their detention.

The watchdog called for an independent and impartial investigation into this incident to uncover the circumstances and hold those responsible accountable.

It urges local authorities in White Nile State and international organizations to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of refugees and prevent such incidents from recurring.

On July 11, the Sudanese army, also the de facto government, gave foreigners including South Sudanese a two-week ultimatum to leave the capital Khartoum amid daily clashes with paramilitary RSF.

The Director of the Department of Foreigners and Immigration Control in Khartoum State, Col. Nazar Khalil, reportedly said this decision comes in the context of the ongoing confrontations in the area since the outbreak of war in April 2023.

“This order came after Ethiopians and other nationalities from South Sudan, Chad, Mali, and Niger were involved in fighting alongside the Rapid Support Forces against the army, especially in sniping and artillery shelling,” he said, according to state-owned SUNA news agency.

In March 2024, the Sudanese army captured 14 South Sudanese following the recapture of the Radio and Television Corporation headquarters after being found allegedly fighting alongside the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

