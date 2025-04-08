8th April 2025
Two officers arrested over Paloch airstrip fighting: says Upper Nile governor

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces for Operations and Training - Photo Courtesy

MALAKAL, (Eye Radio) – Upper Nile State Governor has confirmed the arrest of two national security personnel who attempted to forcibly enter Paloch Airstrip leading to a short-lived exchange of fire earlier on Tuesday.

The incident gained widespread attention after a video clip circulated on social media, showing what appeared to be panic and gunfire near Paloch Airport, sparking concern among residents.

However, Governor James Koang Chuol downplayed the situation, stating that two soldiers from the security apparatus had violated instructions and tried to enter Paloch Airport by force.

In a statement to state-owned SSBC television, General Koang explained that the two individuals were arrested and that the security situation quickly returned to normal.

The governor reassured the public that no one was harmed and urged citizens not to be swayed by exaggerated reports on social media. He emphasized that the overall security situation remains stable.

“What happened this morning in Paloch City, Upper Nile State, is not as serious as it was portrayed on social media,” he said in Malakal.

“Two soldiers from the security apparatus violated instructions and attempted to enter Paloch Airport by force. They were arrested, and the situation is calm.”

“I would like to assure citizens that what happened was an exaggeration on social media. No one was hurt, and the situation remains generally safe.”

Governor Koang did not disclose the motive behind the soldiers’ actions, but he confirmed that an investigation is underway.

 

 

