Two killed, six wounded in latest attack in Morobo – official

The acting Minister of Information in Central Equatoria State says two people were killed and several others injured in a road ambush in Morobo County last week.

Jacob Aligo, who also serves as the state Minister of Peace Building, said six others sustained bullet wounds in the attack.

However, Aligo did not disclose who was behind the incident.

“In Morobo, eight citizens were abducted by suspected elements of the National Salvation Front at Kembe Boma of Lujule Payam of Morobo County, but afterwards they were released,” he said.

Minister Aligo, who spoke after the state Council of Ministers meeting chaired by acting Governor Paulino Lokudu on Thursday, also reported that ten people were abducted in Lasu Payam of Yei River County a week earlier.

The acting minister further revealed that eight people who were abducted by suspected elements of the National Salvation Front (NAS) have been released.

“In Yei River ten people were abducted in Lasu Payam, and one of them thoroughly beaten though he was later released,” he said.

The state government has yet to issue a statement on measures being taken to address the escalating insecurity in the area.

Morobo County, located at the southern tip of Central Equatoria State, has experienced increased insecurity in recent months.

In early April, fighting in the area displaced more than 7,000 people, mostly women, children, and the elderly, who sought refuge in schools, churches, and other shelters.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter