The Minister of Agriculture says 104 tractors received in April from the Ministry of Finance will be distributed to agricultural associations and cooperatives, and not to individuals.

Abdelbagi Akol Ayii, says this move aims to strengthen organized farming and increase productivity across the country.

He made this announcement after meeting President Salva Kiir on Thursday.

During the meeting, Minister Ayii briefed President Kiir on the government’s master plan to revitalize agriculture starting this planting season.

Minister Ayii says President Kiir directed his ministry to speed up investment in agriculture sector to improve the livelihoods of farmers and boost local food production.

“We are ready for the agricultural season. We are ready for the National Agriculture Conference. We are also ready to work with the farmers to improve the harvest season. We have agreed with the President that we will not only support the farmers, but we will also support the cooperatives,” said minister Ayii in a statement to the media on Thursday.

Minister Ayii also revealed that the government will supply essential inputs such as seeds and fuel to accompany the tractors.

He further said service centers for the tractors will be set up in all states and administrative areas to maintain the machinery and extend its operational life.

“We will support the farmers, we will support the cooperatives, and we will support the cooperatives. The President has promised that we will support the Ministry of Agriculture. We have also signed agreements to visit the Lebanese farmers. We have also signed agreements to visit the Lebanese farmers,” he added.

In May 2015, President Kiir donated 1,000 tractors to the Ministry of Agriculture as part of an earlier initiative to boost food production.

