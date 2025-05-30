Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Communities in Nyamini and Lodimi, located in Lado Payam of Juba County, have officially launched the allocation of more than 22,700 plots of land for residential and investment purposes, in a move aimed at addressing growing urban housing demand in South Sudan’s capital.

The announcement was made during a community gathering held on Tuesday, attended by local leaders, executive chiefs, and residents. The demarcated area lies approximately 12 miles northwest of Juba and has been described as peaceful and open to all citizens, regardless of tribe or background.

Allemin Sebit Tombe, Chairperson of the Illikare and Ku’da Lo’dimi Association, said the land allocation includes both residential and public service plots.

“There were about 22,700 tokens for residential plots, plus 1,191 plots for investment, schools, hospitals, and churches,” he said.

“We also designated cemeteries for both Christians and Muslims. These are for the benefit of humanity—because man is born and returns to his Lord, we must provide an organized place for them.”

Olimpio Lokudu Pitia, Chairperson of Ku’da Lodimi Boma, explained that the initiative was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed due to a dispute between neighboring Luri and Ladu payams.

With the conflict now resolved, he welcomed all South Sudanese to acquire land in the area without fear of discrimination.

“Nyamini is for all—not for one tribe or entity, but for all 64 tribes,” he declared. “Everyone is welcome. We are allocating peacefully. Let those who want land come and get it.”

Women leaders also voiced their support. Viola Poni Barnaba Soka, speaking on behalf of women in Illikare, said she was pleased with the unity shown during the process.

“In the beginning, there were challenges, but in the end, something good happened. Illikare and Lodimi agreed to work together. Roads are being opened and plots are being marked. Everyone with a token should begin their process,” she urged.

An elder from Illikare echoed calls for peaceful coexistence and encouraged citizens across the country to take advantage of the opportunity.

The community leadership emphasized that the initiative is not only about housing but also part of a broader plan to encourage commercial investment and long-term development in the region.