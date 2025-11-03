Two killed in Bor town Sunday night attack – Commissioner

Authorities in Bor County, Jonglei State, say two armed men were killed in a violent incident on Sunday night in the state capital.

According to Bor County Commissioner Samuel Ateny Pech, the incident occurred when a rickshaw driver was blocked by two armed men. A security officer intervened to protect the driver, leading to the death of both attackers.

“But that incident happened before the arrival of the forces. It happened yesterday (Sunday) night and that was the crew of rickshaws that was blocked by the crew. They were carrying pangas and when the security personnel, one personnel from the national security intervened, by helping that man, they were all killed,” he explained.

“They were all shot dead, all of them. So that was the incident of yesterday. The two persons, it was the crew, and the crew were having guns and that’s why they killed these two men,” he added.

The commissioner added that security forces deployed in Bor town are now organizing a search operation in suspected Red Belt locations.

He also confirmed the arrival of the Chief of Defense Forces in Bor town, saying preparations to crack down on the Red Belt group are ongoing.

“In regard to the order of the Chief of Defense Forces, yes, the Red Belt has not yet turned up up to now and that is the reason that the chief of defense forces himself arrived in Bor yesterday evening,” he said.

“We had a security meeting this morning and it up to now is still arranging to get a momentum of up to five in the morning of today, that had gone. So now it is up to the forces to carry out the search and they may be in their position up to now, arranging themselves to the location that are suspected according to the security report,” he said.

