President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has issued a series of presidential decrees announcing major changes in the government and security sectors, affecting several senior officials.

According to the decrees read on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Monday evening, the President dismissed and reappointed a number of top officials in his administration and the armed forces.

In the changes, Madut Yel has been relieved from his position as Presidential Advisor and replaced with Tut Gatluak, who returns to the post.

The decree also removed Chol Ajongo, the Minister of Presidential Affairs, who has been succeeded by Africano Mande.

At the Office of the President, Ajing Deng has been sacked as Executive Director, with James Deng Wal appointed to take over the position.

Meanwhile, Athian Diing Athian has been relieved of his duties as Minister of Finance, and Barnaba Bak Chol named as his replacement.

In the Ministry of Petroleum, Deng Lual has been removed from his position as Undersecretary, and Chol Deng appointed to assume the role.

In the security sector, Maj. Gen. Valentino Baak Makuei, the Commander of the Tiger Division, has been relieved of his duties and replaced by Lt. Gen. Philip Nyon.

In the diplomatic service, President Kiir appointed Rita Kiden Lotua as Ambassador of South Sudan to Rwanda. She previously served in the Office of the President as Secretary.

The reshuffle, which touches key government institutions, is seen as part of President Kiir’s ongoing efforts to reorganize and strengthen his administration.

