Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

The presiding judge in the trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his seven co-accused has warned the defence team that the court may review the list of legal representatives if their cross-examination continues to struggle.

Presiding Judge James Alala Deng, who leads the three-judge panel, made the remarks during the 17th session of the high-profile trial at Juba’s Freedom Hall.

The warning followed a heated exchange between the bench and defence lawyers, who were questioning lead investigator Major General Basilio Thomas Wani.

The prosecution raised several objections to the defence’s questions, prompting the presiding judge to intervene multiple times to rephrase or clarify them.

He cautioned the defence to maintain professionalism and accuracy, stressing that this is a sensitive, high-profile case that requires experienced lawyers.

“You see, this is a high-profile case. The idea of bringing an advocate who is inexperienced will make us revise the attendance list,” said Dr. Alala.

Another panel member, Judge Stephen Simon Isaac, echoed the concerns, advising the defence to exercise caution during cross-examination. He said, and I quote:

“The defence team should avoid making statements that could implicate the investigator or their own clients,” he said.

During the session, defence lawyer Anis Tombe Augustino questioned the investigator about the alleged distribution of money by former Nasir County Commissioner James Gatluak Lew to mobilize members of the White Army. Tombe pressed for the name of the payam and local chief who reportedly refused the money.

At several points, the court and prosecution objected to the line of questioning, with judges advising the defence to rephrase or narrow their questions.

The hearing was adjourned to Wednesday, 5th November 2025, when cross-examination is expected to continue.

