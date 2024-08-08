Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Two young boys were killed along with several cattle in an aerial bombardment by the Sudanese army in Maban County of South Sudan’s Upper Nile State on Tuesday, according to the commissioner.

Peter Alberto said a Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Antonov bombarded the Khor-Tombak area killing the young herders and several cattle.

The air raid was purportedly targeting some elements of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the SPLM-North under Joseph Tuka, who are stationed near the South Sudan border.

“That was the day before yesterday, when the (Antonov) killed two boys and several cattle,” he said, in an interview with Eye Radio from Maban, adding that the situation is currently calm.

“I informed the governor and he is the one to inform the presidency, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs because that is his jurisdiction. It is the uncontrollable movement of the rapid forces allied to the SPLM–North under General Joseph Tuka.”

He said the Sudanese army must have been targeting the militia groups, whom he said have recently heightened their presence along the border.

“That’s why the airplane always comes around and the day before yesterday, the Antonov hovered around and that’s why they launched three bombardments.”

Both the Sudan and South Sudan governments are yet to made a public statement on the incident.

