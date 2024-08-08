You are here: Home | Entertainment | News | World News | Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna called off over terror threat
Organizers have cancelled three concerts for American music star Taylor Swift in the Austrian capital Vienna after authorities announced the arrest of a suspect who plotted an apparent terror attack at the events.
Swift was scheduled to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her Eras Tour.
But on Wednesday, local security agencies arrested two individuals suspected of plotting attacks, purportedly influenced by the Islamic State group, targeting major events in Vienna.
“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” Barracuda Music, one of the organizers of the events, posted on Instagram.
The singer’s website added that all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.
A 19-year-old Austrian man was arrested in Ternitz, located approximately 40 miles southwest of Vienna in what the authorities term as a counterterrorism operation. The second suspect was apprehended in the capital.
In a social media statement, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed that “the cancellation is a bitter disappointment for all fans in Austria, the situation involving the purported terrorist plot in Vienna was extremely serious.”
He emphasized the gravity of the circumstances and the safety concerns necessitated the unfortunate but necessary decision to cancel the event.
The three Vienna shows of the “Eras Tour” were sold out, with approximately 170,000 people expected to attend.
In November 2020, Vienna was the target of a terrorist attack that left four people dead.
Published 19 mins ago
Published 35 mins ago
Published 54 mins ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.