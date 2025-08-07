Two boda-boda riders killed along Tali road – local official

The Administrator of Tali Payam in Terekeka County says two Boda Boda riders were killed by armed men while traveling from Juba on Wednesday evening.

Peter Mayen Abuk said the attack happened in an area called Magok, along the road to Tali.

He identified the victims as Juma Jok Gorad and Khamis.

The two were reportedly transporting empty sacks from Juba, which were meant to be used for packing peanuts, a common farming activity in the area.

“While we were in a meeting with the Honourable Commissioner yesterday, I was informed about an incident along the Tali-Awerial road where two people were found dead, killed by unknown attackers. The killings happened earlier that same day,” Abuk explained in an interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“The attackers took the motorbikes and hid them in the bush not far from the scene. The motorcycles were later recovered and brought back. As of now, we are still in the process of burying the two victims. The bodies have been brought to the area for burial,” he added.

Abuk said the killings have left the community in fear.

He is appealing to both the state and national governments to deploy security forces to the area to protect civilians.

“Yes, of course. As the administrator, I want to make it clear that we need security forces deployed in this area. Currently, there are no forces stationed here, only a few policemen assisting with administration. That’s why I’m appealing to both the state and national governments to send security personnel,” he further said.

The latest killings come just a day after a separate violent incident in the same area.

On Wednesday, security officials told Eye Radio that a father and uncle of a bride were killed during a dispute over a marriage arrangement.

The incident sparked tensions in Tali, prompting the Commissioner of Terekeka County to travel to the area in an effort to calm the situation.

