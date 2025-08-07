Dutch Ambassador urges gov’t to increase aid funding, remove barriers

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) — The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to South Sudan is calling on the unity government to increase its financial contribution to humanitarian efforts and to remove barriers that are hindering aid delivery across the country.

At the 10th anniversary of the South Sudan Joint Response – Dutch Relief Alliance in Juba on Wednesday, August 6, Ambassador Paul Tholen stated that restrictions on humanitarian access in the country are “driving up the costs of delivering assistance.”

“It is urgent and vital that the government of South Sudan steps up its efforts by allocating more of its own resources and by ensuring humanitarian partners unfettered humanitarian access,” Thelon said.

He specifically appealed to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to “spearhead the government’s efforts in removing humanitarian access constraints.”

Ambassador Tholen noted that humanitarian needs in South Sudan remain “alarmingly high” due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, economic pressures, climate change, and internal fighting.

He stressed that it is “virtually impossible for humanitarian organizations to deliver life-saving assistance” when aid convoys are delayed, access is denied, and conflict prevents distribution.

He called on all parties to strictly adhere to international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and ensuring unimpeded access for aid groups.

The Dutch Relief Alliance is currently working with seven national organizations in South Sudan, focusing on helping people recover from conflict and meet urgent needs.

These efforts include providing food security, clean water, sanitation, cash transfers, and support for livelihoods.

