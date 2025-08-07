Lawmakers concerned over decade-long absence of audit reports

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) —Lawmakers in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly have raised serious concerns over the failure of the Auditor General to present audit reports to parliament for more than a decade.

The issue was a central point of debate during Wednesday’s session as members deliberated on the Audit Chamber Act (Amendment) Bill 2022, which aims to repeal a section of the current law.

Hon. Justin Joseph Marona, Chairperson of the Committee on Public Accounts, stated that it was “painful to mention that the country is the last on the list of the region and the continent at large” in presenting audit reports.

He said this includes financial statements, performance, compliance, and specialized project audits.

“By strengthening the National Audit Chamber with the amended legal framework, we are taking a step in the right direction,” he said, urging the house to pass the bill to its third and final reading.

However, other MPs questioned the Auditor General’s long silence. Hon. Domai Gatpan Kulang noted that the last report was submitted in 2014, and he questioned why a fully funded chamber had not performed its constitutional duties for 11 years.

“I have been in this house for the last 14 years. It was 2014 when the last report came to this house… I am asking the presenter, why are we paying a complete chamber for 11 years without it doing its job?” he asked.

Hon. Gabriel Roric Jur of Lakes State raised concerns about the lack of follow-up on the 2014 report, which he said was sent to the Public Accounts Committee but never returned to the floor for deliberation.

“When that one was taken to be corrected or it was taken to the committee of public account, it was supposed to be returned,” he stated, questioning if someone had “stopped” its return.

He appealed to the house to bring the old report back for discussion, warning that the lack of accountability undermines transparency.

Adding to the criticism, Hon. William Obany Otong from Upper Nile State questioned the Audit Chamber’s effectiveness since independence.

He stated that the lack of regular audits has contributed to the country’s economic crisis, where civil servants’ salaries remain unpaid.

He also expressed frustration with corruption, noting that individuals arrested for financial misconduct are often later appointed to high-level government positions.

“Are we doing this work for the welfare of this country, or are we working for the downfall of this country?” he asked.

In response, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba reminded the lawmakers to focus the debate on the specifics of the bill, particularly the proposed removal of Chapter 10A, rather than the broader performance of the Audit Chamber.

The Audit Chamber Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed in its second reading and is expected to proceed to the final stage.

The debate highlights growing public and political demand for greater transparency and accountability amid economic hardships and persistent corruption allegations.