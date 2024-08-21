21st August 2024
Twic East flash flood devastates homes and livelihoods – Official reports

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 23 mins ago

Flooded area of Panyagor of Twice East County in Jonglei State – Courtesy of Twic East Commissioner

Displaced residents in Panyagor of Twic East County urgently need humanitarian aid after a flash flood submerged the area, destroying homes and livelihoods, according to the commissioner.

Commissioner Juach Arok informed Eye Radio that the recent overflow of the Nile River has severely impacted the area, partially destroying a crucial dyke constructed by the World Food Program and causing widespread damage.

Arok reported that most homes have been washed away, leaving residents without shelter and essential supplies. He highlighted a critical shortage of medicines to address water-borne diseases that have emerged due to the flooding.

Describing the situation as dire, Arok called on the national government and international organizations to provide urgent assistance to the displaced population.

“Most houses have been destroyed, and the community lacks necessities. There is a significant outbreak of water-borne diseases with no available medicines,” Arok said.

He added, “The primary dyke, built by the World Food Program, has suffered breaches, and the secondary dyke, which stretches 17 kilometres around the county headquarters, is severely flooded.

If this situation persists without intervention, the displacement of the population could become even more severe.”

