26th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | States   |   Twic East commissioner urges assistance amid overwhelming floods

Twic East commissioner urges assistance amid overwhelming floods

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 6 mins ago

Flooded area in Twic East. (-)

Twic East authorities in Jonglei State have declared a critical humanitarian crisis due to ongoing seasonal flooding that he said submerged 80% of agricultural lands and displaced local populations.

The commissioner – Juach Arok Juach – said many residents who have relocated to highlands and other less affected regions, are enduring dire living conditions due to a lack of essential services.

“The flood started in 2020 and exceeding up to now, it has covered all the 80% of our lands in which the civil population of this area deserted their homes,” he narrated to Eye Radio.

“Majority are in wetland, highlands, along the dykes and along the Jonglei canals. That’s where most of our people are residing and they are lacking a lot of basic needs, they are facing a lot of waterborne diseases, there’s food shortages in these areas, you all know.”

He stated that there has been a rise in waterborne diseases especially anti-malaria medications and mosquito nets, amid insufficient medical supplies.

Commissioner Arok said the floods have resulted in no harvests, leading to acute food insecurity, with affected individuals relying on fishing and assistance from nearby towns like Juba and Bor.

Mr. Arok said there is a pressing demand for food, medicine, and basic supplies to support the displaced community.

“Since the flood has taken long here, there’s no space of cultivation. The civil population is surviving through fish and support from Juba and Bor. But there’s no harvest this year, so our population now, are in dire need of food. No medicine, especially anti-malaria, the same, there’s no mosquito nets.”

According to the commissioner, there are no accessible roads to Jonglei Canal or the headquarters, severely limiting the movement of residents, particularly women and children.

Given the critical situation, the commissioner calls for immediate support from the international community, national organizations, and the South Sudan government.

“As you all know, we don’t have roads here linking Jonglei Canal and headquarters. It is also engulfed by water. There is no road accessible and the people who are here, the majority of them are women and children and all ages, who are not able to move a distance of 500 meters.”

“So it is really a serious situation to us as a people here, as a government. So I’m appealing to international community, national organization, government of South Sudan, to at least do something in terms of support.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 1

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets 2

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets

Published September 22, 2024

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack 3

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published September 24, 2024

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio 4

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio

Published September 24, 2024

Robbers raid Minister Onyoti’s Juba house, loot valuables 5

Robbers raid Minister Onyoti’s Juba house, loot valuables

Published 24 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Twic East commissioner urges assistance amid overwhelming floods

Published 6 mins ago

Former Finance Chair criticizes Nunu’s committee reshuffle

Published 1 hour ago

Public applaud US donation of $40,000 generator to Eye Radio

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan urges Samaritan Purse to deliver more aid to crisis-hit population

Published 3 hours ago

JCC lowers water prices from SSP5,000 to around SSP3,000 per drum

Published 3 hours ago

Yambio hospital resumes service after dwindling support pushed it to near collapse

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.