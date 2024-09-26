Twic East commissioner urges assistance amid overwhelming floods

Twic East authorities in Jonglei State have declared a critical humanitarian crisis due to ongoing seasonal flooding that he said submerged 80% of agricultural lands and displaced local populations.

The commissioner – Juach Arok Juach – said many residents who have relocated to highlands and other less affected regions, are enduring dire living conditions due to a lack of essential services.

“The flood started in 2020 and exceeding up to now, it has covered all the 80% of our lands in which the civil population of this area deserted their homes,” he narrated to Eye Radio.

“Majority are in wetland, highlands, along the dykes and along the Jonglei canals. That’s where most of our people are residing and they are lacking a lot of basic needs, they are facing a lot of waterborne diseases, there’s food shortages in these areas, you all know.”

He stated that there has been a rise in waterborne diseases especially anti-malaria medications and mosquito nets, amid insufficient medical supplies.

Commissioner Arok said the floods have resulted in no harvests, leading to acute food insecurity, with affected individuals relying on fishing and assistance from nearby towns like Juba and Bor.

Mr. Arok said there is a pressing demand for food, medicine, and basic supplies to support the displaced community.

“Since the flood has taken long here, there’s no space of cultivation. The civil population is surviving through fish and support from Juba and Bor. But there’s no harvest this year, so our population now, are in dire need of food. No medicine, especially anti-malaria, the same, there’s no mosquito nets.”

According to the commissioner, there are no accessible roads to Jonglei Canal or the headquarters, severely limiting the movement of residents, particularly women and children.

Given the critical situation, the commissioner calls for immediate support from the international community, national organizations, and the South Sudan government.

“As you all know, we don’t have roads here linking Jonglei Canal and headquarters. It is also engulfed by water. There is no road accessible and the people who are here, the majority of them are women and children and all ages, who are not able to move a distance of 500 meters.”

“So it is really a serious situation to us as a people here, as a government. So I’m appealing to international community, national organization, government of South Sudan, to at least do something in terms of support.”

