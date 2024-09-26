Former Finance Chair criticizes Nunu’s committee reshuffle

Former Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Finance and Economic Planning, who recently called for reallocating road funds to cover salaries, has voiced dissatisfaction with Nunu’s reshuffle of the parliamentary committees.

Early this month, Changkuoth Bichok Reath’s committee called for the suspension of a Council of Ministers Resolution allocating the Nile Blend crude oil for infrastructure and development projects.

He says the suggestion was made based on the revenue figures being raised by the South Sudan Revenue Authority and the export of the Nile blend crude oil.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly reshuffled the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the Finance, Veteran Affairs, Energy and Dams committees.

In the order, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba relieved Changkuoth Bichock Reth as the chairperson of Finance and planning and appointed him as Committee on Energy and Dams, a move Changkuoth suspected to be linked to the call for suspension of the Council of Ministers Resolution.

On Thursday, September 26, Hon. Changkuoth condemned the move, describing it as a violation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, in an interview with Eye Radio.

He further revealed that the leader of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi, had sent a letter to the Speaker regarding the matter.

Hon. Changkuoth explained that the decision to restructure the committee leadership should be first agreed upon by the parties that signed the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Hon. Changkuoth said he would wait for the outcome of the letter his boss sent to the Speaker to reconsider her order.

“We will wait for the response of His Excellency Hussein Abdel-Bagi, our Vice President who is representing the SSOA, who immediately reacted and wrote to her (speaker) that you reverse your decision because you have no authority to change SSOA leadership as you wish,” he said.

“It is only SSOA leadership that can do their reshuffle. My leadership can decide to take me somewhere or take me out. This is the work of my leadership, but not the work of the Right Honorable Speaker.”

“She has no right to change SSOA leadership without SSOA consensus. SSOA has to be the one now to write to her officially, that please we want you to change this person to this, and all this whatever, but she cannot just do it as she wishes. So, I may not take the office until this issue is resolved.”

According to Changkuoth, he suspects that his dismissal may be linked to a previous statement he made, questioning why government employees had not been paid their salaries.

