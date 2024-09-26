Women risk losing 35% percent quota to men through decrees: Activist

The Executive Director of Center for Inclusive Governance Peace and Justice (CIGPJ) said the 35 percent quota for women in the 2018 peace agreement could be diminishing due to replacement of women with men in political leadership through decrees.

Ms. Jackline Nasiwa said her organization – in collaboration with the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) – was able to do analysis about women’s participation at all levels.

Nasiwa said the factsheet has found that the participation of women is dropping due to the ongoing political leadership changes, an example of which is the removal of Central Equatoria deputy governor and Juba city mayor – whose positions are occupied by men.

She suggests the need for dialogue about equal gender participation in politics, while encouraging women to demand their right to full representation of the 35 percent quota.

“We are still at 32%, probably, at the national level. At the state level, we are around 26%. And then the county, you know, we have only two commissioners,” she said during the launch of stakeholders forum in Juba.

“We have seen women replaced by men. The recent one is the Deputy governor of Central Equatoria and the mayor. We are saying it is important to create a space for women and as we go for elections, we should not shy away because 35 percent is both a human and political right for women.”

