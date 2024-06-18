SSPDF soldier arrested over gun negligence after wife took own life

A 39-year-old soldier has been arrested over negligence after his newlywed wife committed suicide using his riffle west of Aweil town in Northern Bahr el Ghazal , according to the state police spokesperson.

Captain Guot Guot Akol told Eye Radio that the incident occurred on Friday at Majok-Rak residential area -situated 5 kilometers west of the town.

He narrated that suspect Garang Juol Dieu who belongs to SSPDF ground force had married 18-year-old wife Adhet Deng two weeks ago as his second wife.

However, late Adhet had a misunderstanding with her co-wife who visited her at the weekend.

As the husband escorted her unnamed-wife, she took her husband’s guns and shot herself.

“He came for marriage issue when the late managed to pick his and and shot herself.

The teenage wife died shortly after she was rushed to hospital. “The late was taken to the hospital in an attempt to save her life, unfortunately, she succumbed due to a gunshot that caused severe internal bleeding,” said Captain Guot.



The State’s Police Spokesperson says the husband has been arrested for gun negligence and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“The husband, Garang Juol was arrested by the police on negligent charges because the gun that was used to commit suicide belonged to him,”Mr Guot added.

