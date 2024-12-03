Tumaini Initiative parties hold confidence-building meetings

South Sudan parties to the Tumaini Initiative were engaged on Tuesday in confidence building consultative meetings with Kenyan mediators before the resumption of the peace talks tomorrow.

Early, the mediators held separate consultation meetings with the government and SSOMA delegations to brief them and hear their perspective ahead of the talks.

The Chief Mediator Gen. Lazarus Sumbeiywo and his deputy, Mohammed Ali Guyo first held discussions with the 15-member government delegation before jointly interacting with all the parties.

In a joint press briefing, the two parties expressed their commitment to negotiate in good will and successfully conclude the peace process.

On Friday, a civil society activist welcomed the arrival of government delegation in Nairobi for resumption of the Tumaini Initiative, while warning that the talks will require serious political will to succeed.

CEPO Executive Director Edmund Yakani said the Tumaini peace process signals a renewal of political pledge for transitioning the country to peace.

According to him, the current phase of the talks require change in political attitudes and show of maturity and discipline for the sake of restoring peace and stability.

He criticized what he called political rigidity and immaturity by alleged spoilers of peace who seek only their personal interest, which he said should be abolished by the delegates.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Govt calls for an end to stigma against people living with HIV Previous Post