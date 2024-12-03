3rd December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   Unity State governor opens mobile court in Bentiu

Unity State governor opens mobile court in Bentiu

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Governor Riek Bim Top. (Photo: Office of the Governor).

Unity State Governor Justice Riek Bim Top officially launched a mobile court in Bentiu on Tuesday which will begin full operation in February 2025 to enhance access to justice and promote legal services in the state.

The mobile tribunal reportedly aims to address limited access to formal judicial systems, particularly in remote areas and the towns where residents face difficulties in reaching conventional courts.

During the opening ceremony, Governor Bim emphasized the importance of mobile courts in ensuring that justice is accessible to all citizens, regardless of their location, his office said in a statement.

He highlighted that the mobile court will not only facilitate legal proceedings but also help to educate the community about their rights and the legal processes available to them.

The mobile court is equipped to handle a variety of cases, ranging from civil disputes to minor criminal offenses.

“By bringing judicial services directly to the people, the initiative seeks to reduce case backlogs and provide timely resolutions to legal matters,” the statement added.

“The official deployment of the mobile court in Unity State will reshape the human rights status in Unity State,” said women’s representative Mary Nyakun Diew.

On his part, local chief Chatuor Nger said the opening of the mobile court will ease the work of traditional leaders by distinguish between customary and constitutional justice.

 

 

 

 

 

Popular Stories
50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 1

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision 2

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Published December 2, 2024

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise 3

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise

Published November 27, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 4

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home 5

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home

Published December 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Army urges Juba shooting victims to meet investigation team in Bilpam

Published 2 hours ago

Unity State governor opens mobile court in Bentiu

Published 2 hours ago

Tumaini Initiative parties hold confidence-building meetings

Published 3 hours ago

Govt calls for an end to stigma against people living with HIV

Published 3 hours ago

SSRA announces full implementation of taxing Finance Act 2024/2025

Published 4 hours ago

State officials say CSE exams smooth but 5 students miss out in Nasir

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.