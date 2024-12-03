Unity State governor opens mobile court in Bentiu

Unity State Governor Justice Riek Bim Top officially launched a mobile court in Bentiu on Tuesday which will begin full operation in February 2025 to enhance access to justice and promote legal services in the state.

The mobile tribunal reportedly aims to address limited access to formal judicial systems, particularly in remote areas and the towns where residents face difficulties in reaching conventional courts.

During the opening ceremony, Governor Bim emphasized the importance of mobile courts in ensuring that justice is accessible to all citizens, regardless of their location, his office said in a statement.

He highlighted that the mobile court will not only facilitate legal proceedings but also help to educate the community about their rights and the legal processes available to them.

The mobile court is equipped to handle a variety of cases, ranging from civil disputes to minor criminal offenses.

“By bringing judicial services directly to the people, the initiative seeks to reduce case backlogs and provide timely resolutions to legal matters,” the statement added.

“The official deployment of the mobile court in Unity State will reshape the human rights status in Unity State,” said women’s representative Mary Nyakun Diew.

On his part, local chief Chatuor Nger said the opening of the mobile court will ease the work of traditional leaders by distinguish between customary and constitutional justice.

