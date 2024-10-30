Troika presses gov’t for action amid transitional extension disappointment

The Troika countries have expressed profound disappointment with the unity government’s decision to extend its transitional period, calling for concrete action toward election preparations, financial transparency, and accountability.



In a statement seen by Eye Radio, a meeting in Oslo, the Troika (US, UK, and Norway) underscored the importance of this extension period as a crucial test of South Sudan’s commitment to fulfilling its peace agreement.

In a strong statement, the Troika urged the South Sudanese government to establish a clear and credible election timeline, with immediate commencement of voter registration as a vital first step.

The statement emphasized that the international community expects substantial progress toward democracy and stability within this extension period.

“A credible timetable of election preparations should be published by the government as a priority,” the Troika said, adding that “the international community must be clear that we will not support a status quo that promotes the privileges of a few over the welfare of the people of South Sudan.”

The Troika pledged to work closely with international financial institutions to encourage the responsible, transparent management of public finances by the South Sudanese government, urging that funds be prioritized for essential services and accountability measures.

It also called for an end to impunity for human rights violations and criticized recent amendments to the National Security Service (NSS) Act, which expanded warrant-free detentions and restricted civil liberties.

In addition to election and governance reforms, the Troika affirmed its support for Kenya’s efforts to sustain the Tumaini Initiative peace talks, encouraging all South Sudanese leaders to fully engage in this opportunity for lasting peace.

“The forthcoming extension period is absolutely essential for the transitional government to demonstrate to the international community and the people of South Sudan its commitment to implement the peace agreement,” the Troika stated, emphasizing that the next steps will show whether the South Sudanese leadership has the political will to make meaningful progress.

The Troika committed to closely monitoring South Sudan’s actions during this period, reiterating its solidarity with the South Sudanese people on their path toward democracy and sustainable peace.

