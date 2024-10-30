30th October 2024
Central Equatoria launches security inspections to curb crime in Juba County

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Senior police officers in Central Equatoria attend a security meeting addressing armed robbery, land grabbing, and large-scale cattle movement in Juba County - Courtesy

The Central Equatoria Security Committee has announced plans to visit all security units operating within Juba County as part of an initiative to address rising concerns over armed robbery, land grabbing, and the large-scale movement of cattle in the state.

The statement was made by Leone Abe Brown, Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency for Central Equatoria State, during a meeting chaired by Deputy Governor Paulino Lokudu Obede on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Honourable Abe explained that the planned visit aims to provide the committee with a clearer understanding of daily and weekly developments in the county.

Additionally, the committee resolved to relocate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Jabur to Mangalla IDP camps and address the significant movement of cattle from the western side of Rajaf West to the eastern side of the Nile.

“The Security Committee has come out with a resolution of at least a field visit to all sectors that are operating within Juba County to acquaint themselves with what is happening on a daily or weekly basis,” said Minister Abe.

The committee also agreed to remove vendors on the Customs roadside in order to ensure road safety and reduce traffic jams on the road.

Other directives include the demolition of business buildings in graveyards within Juba and curbing the movement of cattle from the western to the eastern side of the Nile.

