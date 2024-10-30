30th October 2024
2 women die from snake bites in Twic County

Published: 7 hours ago

At least two women have succumbed to snake bites last week amid the devastating flood in Warrap’s Twic County which has disconnected most of the areas.

Warrap Information Minister William Wol says the road that connecting Wunrok Payam and Turalei headquarters of Twic County in Warrap state is completely cutoff due to flooding.

“Twic County has seriously been affected by flooding this month. The road under construction of Amok company that is connecting Wunrok payam and Turalei headquarter of Twic County in Warrap state has been cutoff .

The flooding has also stalled the road under construction as the bulldozers have been summered in the flood waters.

According to Wol, the two women succumbed to the snake bites to due to bad roads hindering access to the health facilities.

“On the other hand  two women  succumbed to the snake bites in Akoc Thon in Twic West Payam, and its due to lack of accessibility for antivenom in Mayen Abon,” he confirmed.

At the beginning on this month, authorities in Warrap State said over 1,000 households have been affected and 7-8 schools closed down in Gogrial East County.

30th October 2024

