Troika envoys urge implementation of public finance management reforms

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway ambassadors in South Sudan have called for the implementation of Public Financial Management reforms to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public funds in South Sudan.

The Troika diplomats made the call during a meeting with Finance Minister Marial Dongrin Ater on Thursday, according to the ministry.

The Western diplomats and Finance Minister Dongrin reportedly discussed economic cooperation and financial assistance to support various sectors with additional funding to their existing programs in the country.

At the meeting, US Ambassador Michael J. Adler emphasized Washinton’s historic support to the South Sudanese people and called on the government to ensure transparent and accountable management of public funds.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance lamented that multiple shocks, including the conflict in Sudan, which resulted in the diminished oil production.

Others are the influx of refugees and returnees as well as the inconsistency in climatic conditions which he said has worsened the already dire economic situation.

“Minister Dongrin acknowledged the Troika ambassadors for their countries’ continued support to South Sudan and assured them about the government’s commitment to address the current pressing economic challenges hampering basic service delivery,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Dongrin informed the Troika envoys about his planned mission to the upcoming IMF/World Bank annual meeting in Washington DC where he intends to seek the support of the Bretton Wood institutions in redeeming the country’s economic situation.

According to economic experts, these reforms are crucial for building trust in South Sudan’s financial systems, improving the effective use of public funds, and ensuring that the nation’s resources.

The call for reforms aligns with efforts to promote sustainable development, reduce poverty, and bolster the economic stability of South Sudan.

It also underscores the need for institutions to manage public finances in a way that prevents corruption, fosters accountability, and encourages transparent financial practices.

Chapter 5 of the 2018 peace agreement stipulates that the unity government shall be transparent and accountable, with legal, institutional, policies and procedures fully functional for sustainable development.

It says political leaders and stakeholders shall establish effective leadership and commitment in the fight against corruption.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Pharmacist killed in Abyei road ambush Previous Post