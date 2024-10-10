Parties to Tumaini Initiative could sign deal next month: Sumbeiywo

The Chief Mediator of Kenya-led peace negotiations between South Sudan government and opposition groups has told The East African newspaper that parties may sign the final agreement in November 2024.

The unity government and opposition alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders, kicked off negotiations in May 2024 to bring about lasting peace incorporating all the holdout groups that have not signed the 2018 peace deal.

But the process, known as the Tumaini Initiative, stalled since mid-June after the SPLM-IO withdrew from the talks, citing the recently signed protocols and proposed institutions that are allegedly parallel or replacing some of those under the R-ARCSS.

The main peace partner also said the Nairobi peace process undermined the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD.

But Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Lazarus Sumbeiywo is reported by The East African as saying the Tumaini Initiative has already completed nine protocols on key agenda items and will finalize the pending but critical protocol on power sharing item in one week.

Sumbeiywo, who also mediated the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement that guaranteed South Sudan’s path to independence, assured that the current peace negotiations have not collapsed.

“There should be no cause for alarm in any mediations because, in any mediation, delegates allowed to go back and consult with their members,” Sumbeiywo told the newspaper.

“The transitional government of National Unity is made up of five parties that are represented in the Tumaini, so it is natural for them to brief their members on what they have achieved.”

Civil Society Activist Edmund Yakani recently called on the unity government to resume the Kenya-mediated South Sudan peace negotiations to form an inclusive government that will transition the country to lasting peace.

President Kiir – in September 2024 – signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011, signaling the official postponement of the country’s first-ever elections.

This came after the parliament unanimously endorsed the constitutional amendment that was passed by the cabinet and peace monitoring body R-JMEC amid concerns over the necessity of another extension.

The international community including Troika countries have voiced their support to the Tumaini Initiative, adding that the Nairobi peace talks should continue and absorb non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement.

In his remarks in Juba on September 18, US Ambassador to South Sudan encouraged continuity of dialogue and state that political leaders should take advantage of the Tumaini Initiative to advance inclusive peace.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Troika envoys urge implementation of public finance management reforms Previous Post