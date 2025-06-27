Tramadol, morphine highly abused in Juba – pharmacists

Health experts have warned of a growing misuse of drugs, particularly tramadol and morphine among young people in Juba, saying the trend could lead to serious social problems if action is not taken soon.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday experts from the Pharmaceutical Society of South Sudan, said both tramadol and morphine are painkillers but are highly addictive when abused.

Their remarks came as the country joined the global community in observing the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday.

The International Day, observed annually on June 26, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1987 to promote action and cooperation toward achieving a drug-free world.

Dr. Simon Gore, Chairperson of the Pharmaceutical Society, said drug regulatory authorities need to regulate the distribution of these highly abused drugs.

“We most frequently encounter the use of Tramadol, along with cough syrups containing codeine that are misused. Additionally, there are Benz-Hickson drugs, referred to as ‘5,’ which are also commonly abused,” he said.

“Besides these, there are injectable drugs, morphine, and powders known as ‘ice’ nowadays, as well as some amphetamines. These are the drugs most commonly available or misused by the general population in the country,” he added.

Dr. Martin Makuek, Secretary General of the Pharmaceutical Society, also echoed the call for safe and responsible drug use and urged the public to avoid buying medications from unlicensed sources.

