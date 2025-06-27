Gender minister condemns gang-rape of Sherikat teen girl

The Minister of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, Aya Benjamin Warille, has strongly condemned the recent sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Gumbo Sherikaat, describing it as “an unspeakable act of violence” and a grave violation of human rights.

In a statement on the official Facebook Page, Thursday, Minister Warille expressed deep outrage following the assault, which took place on June 19 and reportedly involved a group of more than six boys.

“I speak before you today with a heavy heart and profound anger,” she said. “The recent horrific sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl by a group of more than six boys is an unspeakable act of violence that demands our strongest condemnation.”

“We stand in solidarity with the victim and her family during this difficult time,” she added. “Such acts of brutality have no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

The minister emphasized that this was not only a crime against an individual but a crime against the values of humanity and dignity.

“The perpetrators must be brought to justice swiftly and decisively,” Warille declared. “We urge law enforcement agencies to investigate the case thoroughly and ensure that all those responsible are held accountable.”

Police spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka told Eye Radio that four suspects had been arrested while four others remain at large.

He confirmed that the arrests followed a report filed by the victim’s father, and that public attention intensified after a video of the assault was circulated on social media on June 25.

Minister Warille assured the public that her ministry is committed to addressing violence against women and girls through a multi-sectoral approach.

“The Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare is committed to working tirelessly with law enforcement, community leaders, and civil society organizations to address the root causes of such violence,” she said. “

This includes implementing preventative measures, supporting victims, and strengthening our legal frameworks to ensure that such crimes are never repeated.”

She further urged the public to stand united in condemning violence and offering support to survivors.

“We call on all citizens to join hands in condemning this act of violence and to remain vigilant and supportive of victims,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health Sarah Cleto said she was deeply disturbed by the recent report of the brutal rape of a 16-year-old girl in Gumbo Sherikat suburb in Juba, South Sudan.

“This horrific act is not just a crime; it represents a profound health crisis that impacts the victim, her family, and our entire community,” she said, adding that “We must recognize that addressing this issue requires more than legal action—it demands robust public health systems, mental health support, and preventive education.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Friday podcast, the police spokesperson, Maj. General James Monday Enoka said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

