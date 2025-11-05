Traditional kingdoms unite to support South Sudan’s peace, governance efforts

The kingdoms of Azande, Anyuak, and Shilluk have pledged to support the South Sudan government in addressing conflicts and other national challenges.

The announcement came during a conference on inclusive peacebuilding held in Juba on Monday.

The two-day event, organized by the Bureau of Religious Affairs at the Office of the President in collaboration with peace partners, brought together traditional leaders, women, youth, faith-based organizations, and other stakeholders to discuss dialogue-based approaches to community peacebuilding.

Prince Tadeo Mario Sasa, Prime Minister of the Azande Kingdom and head of the newly formed National Council of Traditional Authorities of South Sudan, explained the kingdoms’ role:

“The kingdoms of Azande, Anyuak, and Shilluk have all committed to supporting South Sudan government, despite not yet having official kingdom representation, due to ongoing conflicts within the country.

“They have convened all traditional chiefs to form the National Council of Traditional Authority of South Sudan, which I am currently leading. Additionally, other stakeholders, including traditional chiefs, are also involved in this effort.”

Prince Tadeo emphasized the importance of traditional authorities in governance and conflict mediation:

“Our goal is to recognize that the responsibility cannot rest solely on the National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States without including the traditional authorities, such as the traditional chiefs, who are vital to the country’s governance. There is a need for a National Council of Traditional Authorities to complement their efforts, ” he said.

“This council would play a crucial role in mediating conflicts, advocating for efficient service delivery to ensure public funds are properly utilized, and securing spaces for schools, hospitals, and other public facilities within our communities. These are some of the visions we hold for the future.”

The conference highlighted key areas of focus, including conflict resolution, constitution-making, service delivery, and collaborative governance.

