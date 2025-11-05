5th November 2025

Former Oil Undersecretary: Sudan ordered shutdown prep due to drone threat

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

Paloich oil field in Melut County, Upper Nile State - Photo cred: courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum has disclosed that the Sudanese authorities notified them on October 24 to prepare for safe shutdowns due to recent drone attacks near oil facilities.

In a statement following his dismissal on Monday, former Undersecretary Eng Deng Lual thanked President Salva Kiir but warned that the security crisis in Sudan is a serious concern for the future of South Sudan’s crude oil exports.

He stated that the looming shutdowns present a critical challenge that must be handled with extreme care.

“The recent drone attacks near important oil facilities, and the communication we received from the Sudanese authorities on October 24, 2025, asking us to prepare for safe shutdowns, present a critical challenge that needs to be handled very carefully and with close coordination,” stated Eng. Deng in a statement.

Last month, Dr. Mohieldien Naiem Mohamed Saied, the Undersecretary of Energy and Petroleum in Sudan, formally notified his South Sudanese counterpart, Hon. Deng Lual Wol, about an attack on the Heglig Oilfield and Diesel depots.

The letter, dated October 24, 2025, referenced a prior communication from 2B OPCO regarding the escalating security threats to Sudan’s oil facilities.

“Further to the above-mentioned letter which has clearly convey the extent of the terrorist attack the RSF militia and its backers have carried out via drones against facilities serving both our countries and in view of the militia’s systematic targeting of energy infrastructure including facilities at around Sudan, it is Sudan decision to initiate the shutdown process of oil infrastructure including both PETCO and BAPCO transportation systems and the two central processing Facilities,” stated Mohamed in a statement.

 

5th November 2025

