Top security chiefs vow to restore security in Tonj North

A delegation of senior security official visited Tonj North County over the weekend, following deadly fighting between the army and armed youth last week.

The team, headed by the Chief of Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Santino Deng Wol went to the area to restore peace and stability after the clashes that left more than 20 dead.

Speaking to the State-owned television SSBC last evening, Gen. Santino Deng Wol swore to not allow ethnic militias to prevail over the security forces and cause chaos.

“We are responsible for the security of the country. We will not allow chaos to happen and we will not accept security tensions,” said General Deng.



Last week, 25 people were killed during a sustained fighting, when SSPDF tried to recover some cattle allegedly stolen by armed youth in the Tonj North County.

Among those killed are the Chief of Military Intelligence in the area and a former commissioner.

“When we took up arms in the past, the goal was to bring peace and stability, and we would not allow anyone to disturb the security as I said earlier, we are on a mission,” said the military chief.

General Santino Deng Wol, however appealed to the organized forces to stay true to military ethics and refrain from looting civilian properties.

It is not clear how the army chief plans to restore security in the conflict torn Tonj region.

But the national radio, SSBC broadcasted last evening that Wol appealed for disarmament.

Meanwhile, the Inspector of Police General of Police, Gen. Majak Akec was also among the Tonj delegation.

“We are obligated to protect the lives and property of citizens when criminals try to undermine security, the authorities must intervene the army is obligated to protect the constitution and borders,” said General Akec.

General Majak called for a coordinated effort among the organized forces to curtail sub-national violence.

“I demand cooperation between all the regular forces. The army is obligated to protect the constitution and borders, and the government. I demand cooperation between all the regular forces, because without cooperation and coordination, our efforts will not succeed.”

Meanwhile, last week, Warrap State Information Minister told Eye Radio, more than thirty people were killed in two separate cattle-related attacks in the Tonj region.

Ring Deng Ading said the deadly incidents of communal violence occurred in Tonj South and Tonj North counties, on the 27th and 28th of June 2022 respectively.

