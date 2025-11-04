Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudanese students in Rwanda have welcomed the appointment of their country’s first ambassador, Ritah Kiden Lotua, saying it will lead to easier access to consular services.



The remarks come after President Salva Kiir appointed Rita Kiden Lotua as Ambassador to Rwanda, marking the first time South Sudan has an ambassador in the country.

The South Sudanese Ambassador to Uganda was historically the non-resident Ambassador to Rwanda (and Burundi).

This arrangement meant that South Sudanese citizens living or traveling in Rwanda would often have to travel to Kampala, Uganda, to access essential services like passport issuance, passport renewal, and emergency travel documents.

The news of Ambassador Ritah Kiden Lotua’s appointment as South Sudan’s first ambassador to Rwanda signifies a major diplomatic change. As the students noted, establishing a full, dedicated embassy in Kigali should significantly improve access to consular services without the necessity of travel to Uganda.

In a statement to Eye Radio, Ruot Mawich Yak, a South Sudanese student leader in Rwanda, said the appointment will bring consular services closer to the South Sudanese community in the country.

Mawich, who is a student at Kigali Independent University, said previously, consular services such as renewal and replacement of passports and other emergencies were only available through the embassy in Kampala, Uganda.

“Dear President, it is truly important that we are now going to have our own embassy based in Kigali, Rwanda. In previous years, we had only one embassy that covered three countries — Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi — with the ambassador based in Kampala,” he said.

He added that the number of South Sudanese living in Rwanda, including students, has significantly increased since 2022.

“This arrangement caused many challenges because the ambassador was not always available to respond to urgent matters affecting South Sudanese citizens in Rwanda. Sometimes, the ambassador visited Kigali, but many situations required immediate attention and the presence of an embassy on the ground,” he said.

He called on the new ambassador to travel to Rwanda quickly and begin running the embassy.

Meanwhile, another student, Sarah Joshua Akol, based in Kigali, said South Sudanese students look forward to meeting the ambassador and sharing their experiences.

“We deeply appreciate the time you will take to grace us with your presence and share your wisdom and experience, especially with our students who look up to you as a source of inspiration,” she said.

Until now, the South Sudanese embassy in Kampala, Uganda, has been serving Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi.